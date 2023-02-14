The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing home the Lombardi. The Chiefs are set to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a parade through Kansas City on Wednesday.
The parade will start at noon and will roll down Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City. It will begin at 6th Street, run the length of downtown and the Crossroads, before turning on Pershing Road and ending at Union Station. At the end of the route, there will be a team rally in front of Union Station at 1:45 p.m.
Drivers will be allowed to cross Grand Boulevard at 7th Street/Admiral Boulevard, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street until 9 a.m. Wednesday. Some streets started closures as early as 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Drivers should avoid all areas along the parade route, including Grand Boulevard and Pershing Road, near Union Station and Main Street.
For parking, many locations downtown will be open and charging for parking including the National World War I Museum, Union Station and Crown Center.
If you are someone who doesn't know the best option for getting to or from the parade, fear not! Public transportation officials are offering free shuttle services in hopes to ease the traffic.
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) has five park and ride locations across the city to help get fans in and out of downtown. KCATA said it has at least 400 buses, including 300 school buses from school districts closed on Wednesday, to help with these rides.
The shuttles will run from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. after the rally. The shuttle park and ride locations are listed below:
Worlds of Fun
- Address: 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave., Kansas City
- Shuttles will drop off and pick up at Truman Road and Lydia Avenue.
Hy-Vee Arena
- Address: 1800 Genessee St., Kansas City
- Shuttles will drop off and pick up at E. 18th Street and Troost Avenue.
Kansas City Zoo/Swope Park
- Address: 6800 Zoo Drive, Kansas City
- Shuttles will drop off and pick up at W. 31st Street and Gillham Avenue.
Oak Park Mall
- Address: 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park, Kansas.
- Shuttles will drop off and pick up at W. 25th Street and Southwest Boulevard.
47th and State Metrocenter
- Address: 4601 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas.
- Shuttles will drop off and pick up at W. 31st Street and Gillham Avenue.
Organizers say riders should expect "significant" wait times for these shuttles, as long as 45 minutes for each trip.
Chuck Ferguson, KCATA chief operations officer, said he believes these solutions will help avoid traffic issues they have had for previous championship parades, along with additional training for drivers and traffic coordinators.
KC Streetcar will replace streetcar vehicle service with two RideKC Bus Links beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. They will operate along Main Street and stop at the following locations:
- North Loop at 7th and Main
- Library at 9th and Main
- Metro Center at 12th and Main
- Power & Light at 14th and Main
- Kauffman Center at 16th and Main
- Crossroads at 19th and Main
“We look forward to helping make Wednesday’s parade and celebration as successful and safe as it possibly can be,” Tom Gerend, the executive director of the KC Streetcar Authority, said.
For more information on the parade, visit the Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation parade website.
Super Shirts! After the Chiefs big win on Sunday @573tees has released a slate of new shirt designs. Store owner Miki Merritt says that the store sold dozens of shirts within the first 24 hours. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/UDq6Kf70zM— Davis Suppes (@davis_suppes) February 14, 2023
One local Columbia custom t-shirt shop has been experiencing a big boost in sales in anticipation of the parade.
573 Tees has multiple custom designs to celebrate the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory including one for Missouri football alum Nick Bolton. These designs are available for purchase just in time for the parade Wednesday.
For more designs, visit 573 Tees' website.