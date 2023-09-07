KANSAS CITY − The parking lots of Arrowhead Stadium were full of tailgaters before the Kansas City Chiefs even took the field on Thursday.
Barbecue grills, music speakers, sunglasses, flags and tents filled the lots with red and gold colors everywhere.
One family came only minutes from their home in Overland Park, Kansas.
Seven-year-old Eli Anderson said he likes the Chiefs and thinks they will reach the Super Bowl again this year.
"My favorite part is because I can enjoy the football game, not only with myself, with my family," Eli said.
One couple came out to Arrowhead all the way from South Dakota, sporting their own trailer with a mini kitchen and sitting space inside.
"We actually just purchased it on Tuesday, and we own and run a printing company. So we had it designed and wrapped in one day," Angel Bonacker said.
Bonacker and her husband added their own cardboard cutout in the trailer too, but it's not a cutout of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It's someone the couple holds close to their heart, Bonacker's father-in-law.
"He had cancer. We were trying to bring him to this game and he didn't make it. We were kind of bummed, so we made a cut-out of him so he can still be present with us in there," Bonacker said.
The Kansas City Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in the last three years, and the tailgaters all hope they can add to that number this season.
The Chiefs and Detroit Lions kickoff at 7:20 p.m. on KOMU 8.