JEFFERSON CITY − Supporters for House Bill 2032 held a press conference Monday to advocate for the advancement of the legislation that would prevent children from being charged with prostitution.
Rep. Ed Lewis (R-Moberly) sponsors HB 2032, which has bipartisan support and matches with the federal-level policy. The bill also introduces a requirement for more resources to be provided to the victims like a list of rehabilitation agencies.
At a crime prevention executive session Monday, the committee voted to advance the bill with a 7-1 vote. The bill will now go to the House floor.
State Rep. Sarah Unsicker (D-Shrewsbury), alongside child sex trafficking experts, spoke about how communities in Missouri are not aware of the realities of human trafficking.
Speakers at the press conference included Dr. Shima Rostami from Gateway Human Trafficking; Nanette Ward, a founding member of the Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri; Marilen Pitler from the National Council of Jewish Women; Heather Silverman from the National Council of Jewish Women and Jessica Rodriguez, an intern for Unsicker and a Washington University master's student.
Dr. Shima Rostami, Gateway Human Trafficking
Dr. Rostami spoke about how the lack of awareness in the community and in the state is a reason there are only a couple hundred human trafficking cases each year, compared to the thousands of drug trafficking cases.
"The community is not aware of the reality of human trafficking. A community who doesn't know what is a problem, they are not going to identify the issue... to provide resources for survivors and victims," Rostami said.
She explained that having more reported cases of human trafficking in the state of Missouri is a good thing, because that means more victims can be reached.
"The reality is that we have thousands of victims right now that, they need to be survivors of human trafficking... so when the numbers increase, that means the system is doing good work," Rostami said.
She also explained that the COVID-19 pandemic has created vulnerability for families and children. She said there have been cases where parents had to sell their kids online to make ends meet.
"For them, it has been a survivor strategy. Unfortunately, parents in some cases, they had to do that [trafficking] in order to provide necessary items in their life," Rostami said. "It wasn't because they were enjoying selling their children − it was because they were trying to provide necessary items to survive."
Rostami said in 2020, there were roughly 28,000 children unenrolled in schools and many of those children never came back to school. This has played a factor into the increased child sex trafficking and the issues across the state, she said.
“It’s the pandemic feeding the pandemic…” -Shima Rostami, from Gateway Human Trafficking, talking about how child sex trafficking has gotten worse during covid-19.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/E0w8bHkagg— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) February 28, 2022
Nanette Ward, a founding member of the Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri
Ward spoke about the Missouri State Highway Patrol's training it conducts to help identify sex trafficking victims on routine traffic stops.
"It is an intensive, two-day training that has been very successful in raising the number of victims that have been identified and traffickers that have been found with these victims in various pullover stops and in other interactions highway patrol has with the community," Ward said.
She said the Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri provides free training so people can become more aware of what exactly child sex trafficking is.
"We find that people are realizing once they know what child sex trafficking is, then they understand that they actually are aware that they've known or suspected someone who has been in that situation," Ward said.
Ward emphasized that more trainings and awareness are important because of how significant the issue is in the state.
"They [children] need to be survivors and no longer victims, and as adults, we have that responsibility to become more informed and to do everything we can to keep our children safe and to bring them out of exploitation," Ward said.
While there is a large focus on identifying the victims, Ward highlighted that one reason they advocate for change is because in the state of Missouri, there is demand for these children. If there wasn't a demand, there wouldn't be an issue of trafficking in the first place.
"We have to make sure we remember that this is happening because there are people who are buying our children, who are willing to pay money or something of value in exchange for raping our children," Ward said. "There is a demand side. There's buyers and those people are among us."
Jessica Rodriguez, an intern for Rep. Unsicker and a Washington University master's student
Rodriguez spoke about the push for legislation with HB 2032.
"We are definitely moving in the right direction, and I can see that Ed Lewis is actually being very receptive of experts' knowledge [about child sex trafficking]," Rodriguez said. "So I am actually really confident that if we come together and listen and see and model that it can be a very beneficial bill."
Rodriguez said the federal law had success passing, and so she can see both sides supporting the bill.
"I think it is a bipartisan issue. I think everyone does kind of see eye-to-eye with like... we don't want our children to be trafficked... we are all collaborating. This is something that we are all working towards," Rodriguez said.
Speaking with Jessica Rodriguez now who is an intern for Unsicker and WashU Masters student that has worked with sexual exploitation child victims. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/sZKCJ7jucP— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) February 28, 2022