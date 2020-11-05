Republic, Mo. - The city of Republic, Mo. announced that Amazon will use the city as a home for a new distribution center.
According to a KY3 report, the building will be 1.3 million square feet and will be located close to the Springfield-Branson National Airport, as well as I-44.
"We are excited to have Amazon coming to Republic," Acting Mayor Matt Russell said. "This business addition will have a huge impact on the City of Republic, the region, and Missouri."
Amazon began advertising jobs at the distribution center with a starting rate of $15 per hour, in accordance with its other distribution centers.
The city expects the distribution center to open sometime around the summer months.