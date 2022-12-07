PENNSYLVNIA - A Cole Camp man was convicted with 12 counts of child exploitation in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.
Joseph Willard, 59, was convicted on 11 counts of production and attempted production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography
Willard abused seven minor children between the age range of eight to 17, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. In August 2019, the defendant was charged as additional victims came forward.
He projected himself as the owner of a modeling agency in big cities like New York and Italy, highlighting the fact that he could secure paid modeling contracts for kids and teenagers, the release said.
Willard would travel from state to state and use the ruse to get victims alone and take sexually explicit photos, along with sometimes sexually assaulting them, the release said. Evidence provided in court displayed that the defendant created these images in Florida, Tennessee, Missouri and Pennsylvania.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood which is a nationwide initiative to fight against the growth of child sexual exploitation abuse that was launched back in May 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.