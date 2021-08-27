COLE COUNTY — A Cole County judge denied an attempt to block the Second Amendment preservation act from becoming a law.
St. Louis City, St. Louis County and Jackson County sought declaratory relief.
The law, passed by the Missouri legislature earlier this year, states that any federal gun law or act deemed to infringe on Missouri residents’ right to keep and bear arms in accordance with the Second Amendment cannot be enforced by state law officers.
These protections are considered to be overreached if federal officials make violations against the state or federal constitution.
Circuit Judge Daniel Green wrote in the ruling: "Declaratory relief requires a justiciable controversy, which includes the absence of an adequate remedy at law. Thus, if Plaintiffs have an adequate remedy at law, then the Court cannot issue declaratory relief.”
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement about the ruling.
"Today’s ruling was an important victory for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office over the Biden Department of Justice, and for the Second Amendment rights of all Missourians,” Schmitt said. “Since the Second Amendment Preservation Act was passed, I promised to fiercely defend the law and Missourians’ Second Amendment rights — that’s exactly what we did in this case and will continue to do moving forward."