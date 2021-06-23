COLE COUNTY - A Cole County Circuit Court Judge ruled in favor of the state Wednesday, regarding a lawsuit that challenged the state's refusal to fund Medicaid expansion, which voters passed in August 2020.
Judge Jon Beetem issued his ruling Wednesday after hearing arguments from both sides on Monday, writing that initiative was unconstitutional since it didn’t include a way to pay for more than 270,000 new enrollees.
The lawsuit was filed by three, single Missouri mothers who are eligible for Medicaid come July 1. Lawmakers failed to fund the expansion in the regular session, after 54% of voters approved the constitutional amendment in August.
The state argued the legislature did not approve any sort of money to pay for the expansion costs and that the legislature specifically rejected funding the "expansion population."
The plaintiffs argued that the state has the money to pay for the expansion, regardless if funding was passed or not.
Judge Beetem said in his ruling that the matter was "tried on stipulated facts and exhibits."
"The Court concludes that the State's refusal to enroll Plaintiffs and other eligible individuals in the MO HealthNet program is not unlawful," the ruling said.
Beetem wrote the state’s constitution is clear that an initiative petition can only spend or appropriate revenue specifically raised in the initiative.
“If the court allows them to spend other state revenues by initiative, such action would deprive the General Assembly of its constitutional right to appropriate revenues in all other non-initiative circumstances," Beetem wrote.
Over 270,000 Missourians would become eligible on July 1, or those individuals making $17,236 a year and a family of three making $28,676.