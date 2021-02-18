COLE COUNTY- Cole County has rescheduled the second dose vaccination clinic for next Friday, Feb. 26 at The Linc. This event is for those who received their first vaccine dose on Feb. 5.
Jefferson City Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Crystal Sullivan said Thursday that the winter weather wreaked havoc on vaccine shipments and travel.
Cole County is working to reschedule specific dates for first dose clinics, Sullivan said, but they will be administering those second doses Friday, Feb. 26 at the Linc.
The second doses have already been delivered, Sullivan said.
Cole County health officials held their weekly COVID-19 briefing on Thursday.
SSM Health- St. Mary's Physician Advisor Dr. Lenora Adams relayed concern about the loss of smell due to COVID-19. Adams said patients can lose their smell for "as long as 60 days after recovery [from COVID]."
Adams said its important to check your natural gas detectors, your food product dates of expiration and to keep your home well-ventilated when using cleaning supplies.