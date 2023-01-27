JEFFERSON CITY − State Rep. Dave Griffith (R-Jefferson City) has been appointed as a commissioner on the Missouri Veterans Commission.
Griffith was appointed Thursday by Speaker of the House Dean Plocher.
Griffith is the representative for Cole County, or Missouri's 60th district. He filled the commission's vacancy created by Rep. Chuck Basye who served from January 2021 to January 2023.
Before becoming a legislator, Griffith served as the executive director of the American Red Cross for six years, according to a news release. He also served on the city council for Jefferson City, and in the U.S. Army 8th Special Forces Group as a Green Beret.
The Missouri Veterans Commission operates the seven Veterans Homes, five state Veterans Cemeteries, and its Veterans Services Program. The commission is composed of nine members: two members from the Senate, two from the House of Representatives, and five are appointed by the Governor.