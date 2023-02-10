COLUMBIA − Thousands of Kansas City Chiefs fans are making their way to Arizona in hopes of watching their team win its second Super Bowl in four years.
“I think without a doubt the 12th man is showing up,” Chiefs fan Matt McGee said. “We’re going to be there.”
McGee and his wife Heather are two fans who have made the trip to the desert for this weekend’s big game.
“From what we’ve heard, the Kansas City airport is absolutely flooded,” Heather McGee said. “We’re excited to see some more red and gold around this town as more and more people start to show up today [Friday].”
The couple arrived in Phoenix Thursday to explore the city before cheering on their beloved team with their friends.
“It’s kind of like an extended vacation,” Matt McGee said. “So far we’re having a great time! The weather out here is beautiful.”
According to Forbes, tickets to this year’s Super Bowl were some of the most expensive ever. However, the McGees have been season ticket holders for the past 18 years, so they said the trip was worth the price.
“It certainly was a pretty penny,” Matt McGee said. “But, I think it’s worth it because this is an experience that’s hard to replicate. It’s one of the biggest sporting events in America.”
Though Heather McGee said she never misses a home game, it’s her first trip to the Super Bowl. She said she’s excited for this new experience.
“We’re thrilled to bring our tailgate to this Chiefs Kingdom,” Heather McGee said. “We’re going to do our part to cheer and make sure they know that we’re there.”
The McGees have a tailgate group called the I-70 Tailgaters. Matt McGee said at any given game, the tailgate group could show up with between 30 to 50 people.
Some of their friends are arriving to Phoenix on Friday to share the experience.
“This is a really different energy,” Heather McGee said. “It’s really nice to share this with longtime friends.”
Matt McGee was at Super Bowl LIV and saw the Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers, 31 to 20. He said he’s eager to cheer his team on to victory once again.
“My first Super Bowl was Miami,” Matt McGee said. “I’m hopeful the Chiefs and us can produce that big win a second time here in Phoenix.”
While the couple is excited about the possible win, Heather McGee said the overall experience is what she's looking forward to the most.
“Obviously, the Kelce brothers playing against each other is a really big thing,” she said. “But just seeing the amount of people bringing Arrowhead to here - bringing that loudness - is going to be neat to see.”
The Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles kick off at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.