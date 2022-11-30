COLUMBIA − Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced this month that the state will receive a $2.5 million grant to cope with the backlog of SAFE Kit testing.
The SAFE Kit Initiative launched in 2019 to help clear the backlog. Schmitt's office received its third federal grant this month, which will be extended through September 2025 for use on any tested or untested kits collected before May 2022.
The SAFE Kit is a kit used for testing on cases involving sexual assault. These kits include images of the victim and DNA samples from the victim's body that are sent to the lab to be tested for any foul play.
Prior to the initiative, many departments had their own methods as to determining which cases should and should not be tested. This determination would be based on evidence officers and detectives would use to analyze the case.
Although the Columbia Police Department is no longer experiencing a backlog, detective Renee Wilbarger is excited about what this grant could provide to make future testing easier to conduct and track.
"A positive thing that will come from this is the DNA analysis that comes from the kits," Wilbarger said. "This helps us to pair DNA from the kit with any DNA that we already have in the system, and with a lot of these cases, we are able to either link that to a previous offender or gather evidence for someone new into our system."
Inventory analysts will also provide training and onboarding to hospitals and law enforcement to ensure all organizations are users of the electronic sexual assault kit tracking system, SAFETrack. The system was developed to allow victims and survivors of sexual violence to monitor the movement of their kit through the criminal justice system.
The state has now tested over 7,000 kits that have been backlogged, and the grant will assist with another 1,171 kits.
When the SAFE Kit Initiative launched, CPD was able to go back and look at some of the kits that were not tested, but may need to be and were able to completely clear their backlog.
"Although we have cleared our backlog, we are still complying with the state's new law, and will continue to test all the new kits that we receive," Wilbarger said.
As far as the kits that are backlogged go, they will continue to be tested at certified laboratories across the state with hopes the state can clear the backlog within the next few years.