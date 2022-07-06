JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the fiscal year 2023 to 2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Wednesday. The program lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2027.

The program will make available $10 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years, making it the largest program in the state.

“Just a few years ago, our 2016 STIP made available a fraction of this program with only $2.6 billion,” Missouri Department of Transportation Director Patrick McKenna said.

“The new STIP—our largest to date—is quite an achievement that has taken the collective efforts of policymakers, state leaders and the leadership of the commission, which has held firm on the need for resources to do the projects our citizens expect us to do," he said.

The program aims to focus on maintenance improvements to nearly 34,000 miles of Missouri roads and 10,400 miles of bridges. Also included is information on non-highway projects and planned maintenance over the next three years.

The Final STIP is available online here.