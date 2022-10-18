JEFFERSON CITY − A commission within Missouri's State Board of Education shared its recommendations for teacher recruitment and retention to the board Tuesday morning.
The Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission presented immediate, short-term and long-term priorities.
Immediate priorities include increasing the starting teacher salary in the state statue, from $25,000 to $38,000, and continuing funding for the new Teacher Baseline Salary Grant program.
Margie Vandeven, the commissioner of Missouri's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), said increasing teacher pay has been on the board's mind for a long time.
"If we value education and we try to think about what is the biggest indicator, the biggest way to have an impact on our educational systems, it's our teachers," Vandeven said.
On average, teachers in Missouri made $51,444 during the 2020-21 school year, according to DESE. There are 4,267 teachers making below $35,000 a year and 621 teachers making below $30,000, with less than 50 teachers making the minimum $25,000 salary.
Missouri Teacher Recruitment and Retention Blue Ribbon Commission anticipate teacher shortages in core and secondary subjects for all grade levels.
Another immediate recommendation is to provide sustainable funding for Grow Your Own programs, which gives those interested in teaching more resources to complete their education. Vandeven said this program can also help fill vacancies for special needs classrooms and vacancies in rural communities.
Short-term priorities include establishing a fund to help local education agencies provide increased salaries and increasing mental health resources for school staff.
"We'd like to see a real concerted effort to make sure that every family in every school has access to the mental health resources that they need," Vandeven said.
Mary Schrag, a member of the State Board of Education and Blue Ribbon Commission, said the next step for the commission is to discuss the recommendations at local town hall meetings.
"We are going to a school district in each of the eight congressional districts," Schrag said.
All meetings will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the following locations:
- Oct. 24: Knob Noster Middle School cafeteria
- Oct. 25: Jefferson City (Dix Road Education Center)
- Nov. 7: Maplewood Richmond Heights auditorium
- Nov. 9: Independence (Fort Osage Middle School cafeteria)
- Nov. 10: Chillicothe (Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center)
- Nov. 15: Ballwin (Parkway Welcome Center)
- Nov. 16: Nixa Junior High
- Nov. 17: Poplar Bluff (Kay Porter Theatre)
In December, the State Board of Education will meet and put forward its legislative priorities for the 2023 legislative session, which will incorporate some of the recommendations made by the Blue Ribbon Commission.