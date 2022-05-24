SPRINGFIELD − Missouri's commissioner of higher education will take a new role at Missouri State University starting July 5.
Zora Mulligan will serve as executive vice president, which is a new role for the university. She will serve as second in command to President Clif Smart.
As executive vice president, Mulligan will oversee administrative areas and lead efforts to resign the university to meet modern educational needs, according to a news release.
Missouri State's Board of Governors said it asked the president to create a clear second in command and hire someone who could run the university in his absence.
"Zora's reputation and accomplishments [in higher education] clearly demonstrate that she meets these requests," Board Chair Carol Silvey said in the news release.
Mulligan has served as the higher education commissioner in the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development since August 2016. She is from West Plains and attended Drury College and the University of Kansas.
Missouri State also appointed Brad Bodenhausen as vice president for community and global partnerships. He currently serves as associate vice president of international education and training at the university.