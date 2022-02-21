JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri General Assembly has yet to pass a Congressional redistricting map even as candidate filing opens Tuesday.
House Bill 2117 would shift tens of thousands of Missourians across more than a dozen counties into a different congressional district. The proposed map passed through the Missouri House in January but stalled in the Senate.
Voters don't know for sure who their candidates are without an approved map. Likewise, candidates don't know for certain which counties they are running to represent.
The Secretary of State's office is required by law to have filing open from Feb. 22 through March 29 and must use whatever map is in place. As of now, the map in place is what the General Assembly passed in 2011.
The Senate's debates turned to filibusters in early February, with a small group of conservative Republicans pushing for stronger conservative maps.
"That is not a map that represents Missouri values," Sen. Bob Onder (R- Lake Saint Louis) said. "We need to draw a map that sends seven Republicans to Washington D.C. and one Democrat, or at the very least a strong 6-2 map."
The current map gave Republicans a victory in six out of eight districts in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020, even though only 56% of voters voted for Republicans. The smallest margin of victory for Republicans in the 2020 Congressional elections was 6% in the second district, which represents St. Louis suburbs. The proposed map would still give republicans an advantage in six districts.
HB 2117 has support from the Senate majority leader, who is also a Republican.
"It's not my job to appeal to the people who are screaming the loudest, it's my job to pass the right thing," Sen. Majority Leader Caleb Rowden said. "I'm not sure there's a better way to draw the map in a way that doesn't create dominos that cause more problems than find solutions,"
Close to 10,000 voters in Saline County would move from district five to district four in the proposed map. However, nothing is finalized until Gov. Mike Parson signs a new map into law.
One voter said the redistricting process is frustrating for voters.
"You don't go dividing up the state in to little hodge podge areas, just because of political affiliation," Marshall voter Kathy Green said.
Green's state senator is among the Republicans who are in favor of a 7 to 1 map.
"I think the process is not just for Saline County, but the entire state," Sen. Denny Hoskins said. "I would say myself and a lot of members of the Conservative Caucus as well as others are trying to draw what we consider the best map for the state of Missouri."
Senators Rowden, Onder and Hoskins have all said they want the process to be finished in time for filing. The Senate tabled redistricting discussions last weekend and had a scheduled day off Monday for President's Day.