JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation donated deer meat to the Mid-Missouri Samaritan Center to assist those who are experiencing food security Thursday morning.
Missouri hunters donated 300 pounds of venison meat that was surplus from this past deer hunting season.
The Share the Harvest program occurs every year and is administered by the Conservation Federation of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).
Sara Parker Pauley, director of the MDC, cites the Conservation Commission's prior work as one reason why the Share the Harvest program is so successful.
"But today because of the work of the commission, staff, landowners and citizens, we have well over 1 million deer in Missouri," Parker Pauley said. "This is just one example of the many successful programs over the years.
Staff members of the Mid-Missouri Samaritan Center were thrilled to receive the meat this year, as the food helps feed those who are in dire need.
"I appreciate everything this program has done for the Samaritan Center and the ability to have the meat come in was fantastic," Ben DeFeo, Samaritan Center operations manager, said.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture, 38.3 million Americans lived in food-insecure households in 2020. With the Share the Harvest program turning 30 years old next year, memories from the past has led to the program continuing on.
"Back in 1992, the volunteers actually took that meat directly to the homes of those people," Executive Director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, Tyler Schwartz, said. "People would just cry and they would start crying because they were getting the meat they needed."
If you would like to donate extra venison meat to the Share the Harvest program, you can take your deer to an approved meat processor and specify how much you would like to be donated.
You can find more information about the program and which processors participate in the program on the MDC's website.