Conservation department expands bicycle use in approximately 300 designated areas

MISSOURI − Bicycles and electric bicycles will be allowed on many conservation-area service roads and multi-use trails starting Feb. 28, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced Wednesday.
Approximately 300 MDC areas will see the regulation change, which will provide access to more than 1,500 additional miles of road for cyclists. About 30 of those areas will be closed during all portions of the firearms deer hunting season and the spring turkey hunting seasons, MDC said.
Bicycle use on most of MDC's conservation areas is still restricted to roads open to public-vehicle traffic and some multi-use trails due to non-applicable service roads. Bicycles are not allowed on department lands such as nature and education centers, fish hatcheries, staffed ranges, offices and designated natural areas where bikes could damage habitats.
MDC asks riders to use proper trail etiquette, including yielding to pedestrians and horseback riders, maintaining a safe speed, staying on designated trails and service roads and avoiding damaging trails by not riding in wet conditions.
A full list of the multi-use bike trails and allowed service roads can be found on MDC's website by using the advanced search feature. Service roads can be found by searching for a conservation area and then checking the online map to see if service roads exist that allow bikes.