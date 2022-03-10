COLUMBIA - Birds such as geese and ducks may see their situation turn south before they head north for spring.
Five Missouri counties have seen cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in geese and other wild birds, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
"We had detections of high pathogenic avian influenza in some wild birds in Missouri," Jasmine Baton, wildlife health program supervisor for the Department of Conservation, said.
This certain strain could spread to animals and scavengers that would come into contact with, or eat, these same birds that have caught the flu.
The cases closest to mid-Missouri are in Randolph County and Pettis County. In Randolph, a snow goose tested positive, while in Pettis, a ross's goose tested positive.
"It most typically involves a waterfowl," Baton said. "But we also sometimes see it and other waterbirds of this."
The cases have been pretty diverse among bird populations across the state, but the good news is that there is a very low risk of this disease being passed on to humans.
"There have been occasional cases of humans being infected by avian influenza," Baton said. "But it's been few and far between."
Infected will exhibit neurological symptoms like tremors, head tilting, lethargy, loss of coordination, inability to fly or walk properly or trouble standing upright.
Baton did give one tip for those who may come across a sick bird.
"With this particular virus, there's not a thought that it's very likely to happen, so I would say that we could expect to have some abundance of caution, and if people see sick birds don't handle them, but otherwise not not a whole lot to worry about."
Baton also cautioned farmers to take measures to protect their domestic birds.
"The last one was in 2015," she said. "It did impact a large number of farms across the country. So just being on the lookout for sick birds. You know, farmers, the Department of Agriculture has a lot of good resources and recommendations for some biosecurity, just making sure that they're reducing risks a little bit."
Baton said if you see sick or dead birds, report them to the conservation.
"Particularly we're looking for groups of dead ducks and geese, or birds that might be neurological acting weird," she said.
The flu isn't expected to stick around for long either, Baton said.
"It should really be a seasonal thing as the temperatures warm up," she said. "Which doesn't seem like it's gonna happen today because it's pretty cold out, but the influenza viruses don't like the heat. So as the birds move on, populations migrate north temperatures get warmer, we should see things subside."