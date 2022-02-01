KIRKSVILLE − Cooperative Response Center (CRC), a nationwide contact and alarm monitoring center, announced Tuesday it will open a new facility in Kirksville.
This will be its first location in the state.
According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the center will invest more than $1 million and create more than 87 new jobs.
“This company’s new facility is an exciting development for Kirksville and the broader north Missouri region,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “Our workforce development priorities and job training programs have strengthened our economy, and companies are looking to our state to grow and expand."
CRC provides inbound customer and dispatch services to hundreds of electric utilities nationwide. The company is currently training staff at Moberly Area Community College’s Kirksville campus to fill positions created as part of its expansion.
“We’re excited to be a part of the Kirksville community,” Chris Holt, president and CEO of CRC, said. “As we welcome our new teammates, we look forward to the opportunities that opening a fourth location brings to CRC, in addition to the support for our membership.”
CRC was founded in 1992 and has offices in Austin, Minnesota, Abilene, Texas, and Dunlap, Tennessee.