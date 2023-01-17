FORT LEONARD WOOD – Public works and construction crews are currently installing seven electric vehicle charging stations in Fort Leonard Wood, according to a news release.
The stations will provide charging for the electric vehicle fleet that will eventually replace all non-tactical government-owned vehicles on post. These efforts are a part of a presidential executive order requiring the U.S. Department of Defense to transition its non-tactical vehicles to a 100% zero-emission fleet.
According to Jeannie Belew, a representative with Fort Leonard Wood’s Directorate of Public Works, the goal is to gradually electrify the post’s fleet of about 540 non-tactical vehicles by the 2026 fiscal year.
Two electric cargo vans have already arrived and 14 more electric vehicles have been ordered and are expected this year.
Gasoline-fuel vehicles will exist alongside the new electric ones until the conversion is fully complete.
Fort Leonard Wood has partnered with Laclede Electric Cooperative, who will own, operate and maintain the charging stations on post.
“We are starting the change which will influence the future for years to come," Installation Energy Manager William Wibberg said in the release.