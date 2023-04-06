COLUMBIA − The UM System Board of Curators voted unanimously to extend the contract of Director of Athletics Desireé Reed-Francois at a recent board meeting, according to a Thursday news release.
The contract extension will keep her at Missouri through June 30, 2028.
MU welcomed Reed-Francois in August 2021 as its first woman to lead the athletics department on a full-time basis.
“When Desireé was hired, we wanted someone who had a vision of Mizzou Athletics as a place where fans and student-athletes have an amazing experience, citizens are proud of the program, and we compete for championships. She is making that happen,” Michael Williams, chair of the UM Board of Curators, said in a news release Thursday. “In less than two years, Mizzou’s fans are excited and breaking attendance records in many of our sports. It’s amazing to see how her leadership has brought our student-athletes, our fans and our broader university community together.”
At the time of her hiring, the university announced her base salary would be $550,000 annually, plus another $250,000 annually for public appearances, bringing her total annual salary to $800,000. It's not clear if any salary changes were made with the extension.
“I'm extremely appreciative of the support and investment in athletics from our Board of Curators and President [Mun] Choi,” Reed-Francois said in the release. “This is a reflection of the incredible work of our team over the last eighteen months, along with the dedication of a passionate fan base. It is an honor to serve our state's flagship institution and our 550 student-athletes as we strive for excellence and continue building on the great momentum surrounding Mizzou Athletics.”
A news release from MU highlighted Reed-Francois' accomplishments over the last 20 months, including the following:
- Construction of the football team's Stephens Indoor Practice Facility
- Hiring of Dennis Gates as the Whitten Family Men's Basketball Head Coach, Dawn Sullivan in volleyball and Caroline Westrup in women's golf
- Enhancements to game-day fan experiences
- Implementation of Black & Gold Fridays
- Retooling of the university's name, image, likeness program
- Creation of the 24-stop Come HOME Tour
The release also highlighted the accomplishments of the many Missouri athletic teams, on the field/mat/diamond/court and in the classroom, since Reed-Francois' hiring.
The curators said Reed-Francois helped lead the university to its first budget surplus in six years, in part due to revenue-generating ideas for ticket sales and game-day experiences.
Attendance at men's basketball and football games increased in the 2022-2023 season. According to the release, men's basketball's average attendance rose 62.6% and football grew 17%. More than 9,000 student all-sport passes were sold, which led to a 37% increase in student attendance.