JEFFERSON CITY- A Missouri House Bill is aiming to make to-go alcohol from restaurants and bars permanent.
House Bill 547 is sponsored by Rep. Nick Schroer, and co-sponsored by Rep. Tom Hannegan, Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove and Rep. Richard Brown.
The bill was voted to pass by the House of Representatives in a 141-12 decision. The bill is currently in the Senate with only the second reading of the bill completed.
Rep. Schroer says the bill is an extension of Gov. Parson's executive order that was enacted back at the beginning of the pandemic.
On April 14, 2020, the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control temporarily waived restrictions on to-go alcohol sales in Missouri. The limit on restrictions has been continuously extended throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the practice is slated to come to an end on Wednesday, March 31.
Rep. Schroer says many owners and employees in restaurants came to him asking for this to be a permanent allowance.
"One of the biggest things that bartenders and employees at the restaurants, or even owners indicated was, let's get rid of this archaic rule that does not allow us to sell curbside drinks to go in a safe and secure manner," Schroer said.
Representatives sponsoring the bill say they wanted to look at other states and how their legislation was handling the issue.
"We took a kind of step back and realized, okay let's take a look at the rest of the states," Rep. Bland Manlove said. "Historically, Louisiana and some more party states I would say have already had these types of legislation."
While representatives are pushing for this change, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is asking for the legislation to slow down. Michael Boland, a member of MADD, was at the Capitol testifying against the bill while it was still in committee.
"Fatalities are up, more people are consuming alcohol, we don't have all the data," Boland said. "We shouldn't move forward with a law when the executive order could still stand still for this year and we could make it a lot better."
Boland says that he understands restaurants are going through a tough time and this bill could help them. However, he is still hesitant on making this a permanent change.
"The restaurant industry has done a very good job. You can't argue the fact that this a precarious situation but why are we rushing? Why aren't we just waiting until the pandemic slows down and then we address all the problems we have in the state," Boland said.
Restaurants have been hit hard since the COVID-19 pandemic. Shady's Bar and Restaurant in Moberly was just taken under new ownership when the Governor declared the State of Emergency back on March 13.
Anna Haney, owner of Shady's, says the restaurant sold slushies and mixed drinks to-go after it was allowed to do so. She understands how much restaurants rely on liquor-sales to stay afloat.
"The profit-margin sales for liquor sales is higher than it is on food. There's a lot less labor going into someone putting out a drink," Haney said. "Besides all that, that's where the fun times are. You come in and have one drink, then it's two drinks, then all of the sudden it's four drinks."
Haney says she is hopeful that the bill will pass. She knows that while her restaurant will definitely take up the opportunity to sell to-go alcohol, some restaurants might continue to distance themselves from doing so.
"Just because it could be changed doesn't mean everyone has to have to-go liquor. But, for those of us that don't mind if you're coming to hang out with us or if you want to take it to-go, I think it's a good thing," Haney said.
Shady's is one of the few restaurants in downtown Moberly that are requesting to have a permanent to-go parking spot. The Moberly City Council voted back on Feb. 1 to allow restaurants to apply for having one short-term parking spot in front of their establishment for a $100 fee.
"Downtown, there are hardly any private parking lots. It's mainly public on-street parking. Hopefully this change would make it convenient for the patrons and the restaurant to do business through the carryout process," Tom Sanders, Director of Community Development, said.
"We do a lot of curbside and we do a lot of running out and it would be great if we had a designated spot," Haney said. "Right now what we're doing is someone will call and say 'Hey I'm in the red Toyota pickup' and we'll say 'Alright here comes your food!' as opposed to having that spot there, then we know exactly where we're going. We're not searching around the block for the right person."
With a new parking spot and the potential to sell alcohol to-go permanently, Shady's Restaurant and Bar is expecting customers to be excited with the changes.