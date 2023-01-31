COLUMBIA − Former MU student Daniel Santulli is unable to see, speak or walk after a hazing incident in October 2021. Now, a Missouri lawmaker is hoping to prevent future incidents from happening again.

House bill 240, or "Danny's Law," says a person will not be found guilty of hazing if the person stays with the victim until official assistance arrives. It also states that the person must cooperate with those officials.

The Santulli family's lawyer, David Bianchi, hopes it will get passed.

"The law is very important," Bianchi said. "There are other states, and the purpose of the law is to incentivize, usually fraternity members, to pick up the phone and call for help if they see that someone has had too much to drink and is in danger of dying as a result of some sort of hazing event."

While there is no official, exhaustive list of hazing incidents, NBC News cites that there have been more than 50 hazing-related deaths since 2000. This is exactly what Bianchi hopes the bill will change for Missouri.

"Most of them involved excessive alcohol, so if we can get people to pick up the phone and call for help, that's a good thing," he said.

Bianchi helped pass similar legislation in Florida. He helped write Florida's initial hazing law - the Chad Meredith Act in 2005 - and made it even stronger in 2019, with Andrew's Law.

Andrew's Law is named after Andrew Coffey, who died after a hazing incident at Florida State University in 2017.

It strengthens the law in multiple ways. For one, it makes hazing that causes serious injury or death a third-degree felony in the state of Florida. It also provides immunity to the first person who calls 911 or helps the victim, similar to Danny's Law.

Daniel Santulli is alive, however, the hazing incident left him permanently injured, and he requires constant care. Bianchi says a law like this could have changed his life.

"If someone had called 911 to help Danny Santulli the night that this awful incident happened, his outcome might have been very, very different," Bianchi said.

As of January 2023, 10 former fraternity members face a felony hazing charge and one faces two misdemeanors, many with court dates upcoming this spring. Well Bianchi supports these charges, he says it can't bring Danny Santulli's health back.

"Ask any parent who has lost a son to hazing whether they would rather prosecute the guy who did it or have their son back, so that it never happened in the first place," Bianchi said. "Every single one of them is going to tell you they'd rather have their son back."

HB 240, which is sponsored by Rep. Travis Smith (R-Dora), had its first and second reading the first week of session. No additional hearings have been scheduled.