JEFFERSON CITY — The winners of the first MO VIP drawing, the state's vaccine incentive program, will be announced this Wednesday, Aug. 25. The deadline for new entries is Wednesday, Aug. 25 at 11:59 p.m.
More than 540,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered the MO VIP for a shot at $10,000.
Approximately 45,000 Missourians have entered to win since the date of the first drawing. Unless randomly selected as a winner in the first drawing, they will remain eligible for all future drawings.
The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services partnered with the Missouri Lottery to draw 180 winners in five randomized drawings. The winners will receive either $10,000 cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account. The state will award a total of 900 individuals throughout the incentive program.
“As we have notified MO VIP winners of the big news over the past two weeks, they have been very excited and thankful that they chose vaccination. They are winners for more than just one reason,” Robert Knodell, Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said. “We hope many of these winners will share their story behind that decision with others and encourage them to do the same.”
The deadline for new entries for this second drawing will come two days after FDA’s announcement Monday of its full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 years of age and older.
More than 400,000 doses have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the day after the launch of MO VIP. With state and federal vaccination data combined, Missouri is nearing 61% of the eligible population having initiated vaccination.
Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com/win.