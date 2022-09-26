COLUMBIA - Missourians have until Friday to file their requests for gas tax refunds.
In October 2021, the Missouri state gas tax increased to 19.5% per gallon, up 2.5% from its original mark. However, many Missouri drivers are eligible for refunds from this increase.
People who drive vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds and those that can be driven on both highways and non-highway roads can submit refund requests to the Missouri Department of Revenue. The refund is $0.025 for every gallon of gas purchased from Oct. 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.
While it does not seem like much, one Missouri man, who asked to not disclose his full name, said the money adds up.
“I always save my receipts since I’m self-employed," he said. "Every little bit counts."
The Missouri Department Revenue requires an extensive list of documents to show proof of purchase and eligibility. The department requires receipts from each transaction, documentation of the exact number of gallons of gas purchased and the name and address of the gas station where the fuel was purchased, among other requirements.
One Missouri woman has created an app to help make it easier for people to keep track of their gas purchases and receipts. Tammy Hilton of St. Louis launched the NoMoGasTax app last year, a mobile app that is designed to make saving receipts and submitting them for refund easier.
"It allows Missourians and Missouri gas purchasers to keep track of their gas receipts and aid them in filing their 4923-H form," Hilton said.
The form requires drivers to disclose each gas purchase that they want to submit for a partial refund. Hilton also agrees that for frequent gas buyers, taking the time to keep track of receipts and submit the form could well be worth it.
“If you’ve got a household of 3, 4, 5 family members and different drivers, it could be a substantial return for you," Hilton said.
The app costs $4.99 and is available on the Apple Store.
The gas tax in Missouri increased another 2.5% on July 1 and will continue to increase annually at that same rate until 2025, when it will reach nearly 30 cents per gallon. All qualifying Missourians will be eligible to receive $0.05 back per galloon at this time time next year, and that number will continue to increase by $0.025 every year until 2025.
The forms for refunds can be found on the Missouri Department of Revenue's website.