MORGAN COUNTY — Morgan County officials are currently investigating the death of an unidentified person after a truck was found on fire Thursday night.
The Ivy Bend Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire and found a Ford truck engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, the department found that the vehicle was burnt down to the frame, according to a Facebook post.
The department contacted the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office for further investigation.
Upon further investigation, a body was found in the back seat of the truck on Friday morning. The body was burned beyond recognition, the post said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, in order to identify the body and determine the cause of death. The investigation is currently active.
