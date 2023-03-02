ROLLA - Law enforcement are investigating the death of a Missouri S&T employee as a homicide, the Phelps County Sheriff's Department announced Thursday.
Deputies were called to the 15000 block of County Road 8430 around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday for a wellness check of a university employee who had not shown up at work for a few days, the sheriff's office said.
Eugene Morton, 57, was found deceased in the area . The sheriff's department said investigators and the coroner determined Morton was the victim of a homicide.
"At this time, investigators don't believe this was a random act of violence," the sheriff's department said. "They have no reason to think there is any danger to the public."
No suspect information is currently available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's department's criminal investigation unit at 573-426-3860, or call the tip line at 573-426-2936.