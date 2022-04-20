JEFFERSON CITY- Debate continued Wednesday on the House floor regarding House bill 3021, sponsored by Rep. Cody Smith (R-Carthage).
The bill would give Missouri taxpayers up $500 in tax credit on the tax liability (taxes they owe) if passed. The bill also gives up $1,000 to couples who file their taxes jointly.
The tax credit is not a stimulus but rather a non-refundable credit on an amount previously due to the state. During discussions Wednesday, there were more specifics clarified on who the bill actually includes.
The Budget and Planning Committee estimates that 27% of Missouri's population would be left out of this tax credit bill.
"What we are trying to do with the underlying bill is to make people whole. That's the idea. You get back what you paid in," Rep. Jason Chipman (R- Steelville) said.
Other Republican representatives echoed similar messages.
"And of course it makes sense. In order to get tax cut, one first has to pay taxes, so if you have not paid, this tax you do not get this tax cut, Rep. Dirk Deaton (R- Noel) said.
Democrats focused their argument on the people the bill doesn't include. Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) proposed an amendment to the bill, but it did not pass in vote.
"If we give $500 to someone who is scraping to get by. That money is going to make a tangible difference in their lives, that is true," Rep. Merideth said.
The bill went to an initial vote and received 95 yes's and 44 no's. The bill still needs to pass one more House vote to move from the chamber.