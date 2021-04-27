JEFFERSON CITY — Democratic lawmakers rallied at the Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday to fight for the implementation of Medicaid expansion and push through the current Republican funding blockage.
Missourians voted to approve Medicaid expansion in the primary election on Aug. 4, 2020, becoming the 38th state to expand. The State Auditor’s Office estimated 250,000 Missourians will join the state-funded program.
Under expansion, low-income, able bodied adults become Medicaid eligible. The federal government will cover roughly 90% of the costs for newly eligible patients, and Missouri picks up the remaining 10%.
The Affordable Care Act in 2014 prompted states to expand their Medicaid programs, covering all citizens who earn below 138% of the federal poverty level. That means individuals making $17,236 a year and a family of three making $28,676 a year are covered by Medicaid.
But while 53% of Missourians voted expand Medicaid coverage to those nearly 250,000 more Missourians, Republican state lawmakers refuse to fund expansion.
State Representative Sarah Unsicker (D) says no matter what, people will be charged more.
“So many uninsured people can’t afford their medical bills when they go to the emergency room, so the hospitals have to charge everybody else more money. You’re paying for health care for people whether or not we expand," Unsicker said.
But some Republican lawmakers would have to join Democrats to get funding approved.
“They are individuals who currently are not able to get state funded, federal funded health care. They're, they're healthy, able bodied, they're not disabled," State Representative Doug Richey (R) said.
On March 25, the House Budget Committee voted down the bill, which would have provided almost $1.9 billion in funding for the Medicaid expansion. Twenty members voted ‘no’ on House Bill 20.
Then on April 15, the Republican-led Missouri House passed an alternative spending plan, using funds initially designated for Medicaid expansion, according to the Associated Press. The House proposed spending most of the money on care for the elderly and people with disabilities, as opposed to spending on expansion to give low-income adults to access to Medicaid.
AP reported “roughly $88 million would go to nursing homes and $20 million would be set aside for services for people with developmental disabilities, among other programs and services.” House lawmakers voted 143-1 to send this alternative proposal to the Senate.
On April 21, the Missouri Senate budget committee voted against funding Medicaid expansion. The Senate Appropriations Committee voted 7-7 on the proposal to fund Medicaid expansion, but since the vote tied, the proposal failed.
That brings Missourians to the rally on Wednesday. The alternative spending bill, House Bill 21, is set to be heard by the Senate this week. And this week will be the last chance for Senate Democrats to get Medicaid expansion funding appropriated.
"It's time for the politicians to do what we vote on," rally attendee Steve Moore said. "And not always try to change it on us."