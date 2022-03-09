JEFFERSON CITY — Due to an outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), the Missouri Department of Agriculture has suspended all domestic waterfowl and waterfowl egg auctions, shows and swap meets through the end of May.
Federal officials have confirmed cases of HPAI in Stoddard, Bates, Jasper and Lawrence counties, according to a news release. HPAI is deadly for domesticated poultry.
The suspension only applies to domestic waterfowl and waterfowl eggs, but does not impact days-old duckling sales at feed stores. Days-old ducklings are born in National Poultry Improvement Plan (NPIP) flocks, which are voluntarily tested by the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
The department reports that domestic waterfowl are more likely to co-mingle with wild, migrating waterfowl that carry HPAI. Waterfowl are also less likely to show signs of HPAI, which can lead to the unintentional spread of the virus.
“The Missouri Department of Agriculture is working hard to contain and eliminate the virus,” Missouri state veterinarian Steve Strubberg said. “Restricting co-mingling of domestic waterfowl is crucial to stopping the spread of avian influenza in Missouri. And, as always, we encourage producers to tighten biosecurity protocols.”
All poultry auctions, shows and swap meets are also suspended in counties containing "control areas or surveillance zones," determined by the Missouri Department of Agriculture, until the virus has been eradicated. Poultry may still be sold and exhibited in unaffected counties with strict biosecurity measures.
The state encourages poultry producers to prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in death loss to the state veterinarian’s office at 573-751-3377.
The suspension will be reevaluated at the end of May, the state said.
For more information about HPAI, visit the Missouri Department of Agriculture's website.