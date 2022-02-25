WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has awarded a $42.2 million Broadband Infrastructure grant to Missouri.
The department announced Friday morning that the grant will serve more than 13,000 households across the state.
The award will be used to fund a project through the Department of Economic Development that will deploy last-mile broadband fiber to 12 Missouri counties: Boone, Butler, Jasper, Lincoln, Livingston, Marion, McDonald, Monroe, Pulaski, Shelby, St. Charles and St. Louis.
The NTIA awarded a total of 13 grants to 12 states and one territory as part of the Broadband Infrastructure Program, totaling over $277 million.
In a statement Friday morning, Secretary of Commerce Gina. M Raymond said the grant is a step in the right direction for the state.
“Today’s awards bring us one step closer to closing the digital divide in Missouri and across the country," Secretary Raymond said. "[It is] ensuring that all Americans can access the internet in order to participate in our modern economy."