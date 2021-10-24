JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging hunters to test their harvested deer for chronic wasting disease (CWD).
CWD is a deadly infectious disease in deer that kills all animals it infects. The disease was first found in the state in 2012, and has since been found in 18 counties in the state.
MDC designates counties within 10 miles of where a positive case of CWD has been found as part of its CWD management zone.
The CWD management zone counties are: Adair, Barry, Camden, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Hickory, Howell, Jefferson, Knox, Laclede, Linn, Macon, McDonald, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Warren, and Washington.
MDC offers statewide voluntary CWD sampling and testing of harvested deer during the entire deer season at select locations throughout the state.
Hunters who also have harvest deer in any counties in the CWD management zone during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season (Nov. 13-14) are required to take their harvested deer to one of MDC's CWD sampling stations.
For more information, visit MDC's website.