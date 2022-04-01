MISSOURI − The Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging Missourians to stay clear from invasive pear trees, otherwise known as the the Callery pear, Bradford pear, Cleveland Select, Autumn Blaze or the Aristocrat.
The trees are non-native to Missouri and are highly invasive, according to MDC. They quickly multiply and crowd out native plants. They also have a "stinky smell" and a poor branch structure, MDC said.
“The Callery pear became a popular ornamental landscape tree in the 1960s because it was inexpensive, it grew fast, and provided those eye-catching blooms in the spring,” MDC forestry program supervisor Russell Hinnah said. “But that’s where its benefits end. Different varieties of the tree were planted close to each other, which resulted in cross pollination and they took over natural areas.”
Missourians with the invasive trees can cut them down and receive a free, non-invasive tree at several buy-back events held around the state.
“The best option is to select species native to Missouri, and there are many great trees to substitute,” Hinnah said. “Serviceberry trees produce similar showy white blooms in the spring and have small red fruits that attract wildlife.”
You must register and submit a photo of your cut-down tree in order to receive a replacement.
Buy-back events are planned for April 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. in the following locations:
- MDC Central Regional Office in Columbia
- MDC Cape Girardeau Nature Center
- MDC Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin
- Lakeside Nature Center in Kansas City
- CommuniTree Gardens in St. Louis
- MDC Southwest Regional Office in Springfield