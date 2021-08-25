ST. JOSEPH — A new job training program, piloted in a state prison, is readying Missourians for construction-industry jobs after release.
The Missouri Department of Corrections teamed up with construction products company Tremco’s WTI (Weatherproofing Technologies Inc.) to prepare incarcerated Missourians to become commercial roofing technicians.
According to a press release, offender-students at Western Reception, Diagnostic & Correctional Center (WRDCC) in St. Joseph completed an eight-week, two-phase pilot training program integrating live stream instruction, self-paced learning, in-person/on-site training and hands-on practice last week.
Five newly trained roofers, who completed an application and vetting process to take part in the program, have already earned OSHA certification. They learned roofing and waterproofing techniques through courses covering safety essentials, roofing systems, roof maintenance, and roof restoration and repair.
According to the release, students can get hands-on experience working with roofs on site and then explore new careers after release, with wages starting at $16 per hour.
“It is amazing that we have such a great partnership with WTI/ Tremco,” said Missouri Department of Corrections Reentry Coordinator Heather Cullen.
“They’re willing to work with Missouri Department of Corrections to improve the lives of our offenders in order to create stronger, healthier, and safer communities,” she said.
The Missouri program graduates have access to support and services, which can include help from getting work clothes to transportation.
“You’re now part of our family, and we’re going to make sure we take care of you,” said WTI/Tremco quality resource coordinator Maleah Evans, who worked with the students at WRDCC.
“We’ve always been a second-chance company. We always want to give people the opportunity to change their lives and do better.”
Students gain the opportunity to walk out of a prison and onto a job site, closing one of the most challenging barriers to success people face after incarceration.