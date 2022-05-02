JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) announced Monday that it is awarding $6 million in 50% tax credits to 37 organizations.
The 37 organizations are part of the state's Youth Opportunities Program (YOP). The YOP webpage states the goal of the program as, "...to broaden and strengthen opportunities for positive development and participation in community life for youth, and to discourage such persons from engaging in criminal and violent behavior."
YOP funds a variety of project types, including degree completion, internships and apprenticeships, mentoring, substance abuse prevention, violence prevention, counseling and more.
Three Columbia program and one Jefferson City program are recipients of the award:
Columbia
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Columbia Area - $200,000
- Boys and Girls Clubs of the Columbia Area will provide after-school and summer enrichment programs designed to help at-risk youth K-12 build protective factors and become responsible, caring, and productive citizens. Programs focus on educational achievement, drug and alcohol abuse prevention, character and leadership development, health and physical fitness, life skills, career exploration and cultural arts appreciation.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri - $200,000
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Missouri (BBBS) matches at-risk youth ages 6 through 14 with role models/mentors in professionally supported one-to-one relationships. BBBS will stress two goals in the YOP project: eliminating the achievement gap and decreasing juvenile crime.
- Jabberwocky Studios, Inc. - $75,007
- Jabberwocky Studios, Inc. will utilize YOP credits to provide its Art Bus and STEAM programs to at-risk youth around the Columbia area. The Art Bus connects local professional artists to at-risk youth to introduce participants to various visual and performing arts, and teach about artists that are culturally relevant to youth. The STEAM Program assists youth refugee English learners and provides tutoring for academic success.
Jefferson City
- Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City -$192,296
- Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson City provides afterschool and summer programming for at-risk youth ages 5 to 18 years. Programs, offered free of charge, focus on character and leadership development, educational support and career development, health and life skills, arts and music, and sports, fitness, and recreation. Social Emotional Learning (SEL) skills and attitudes that help youth build relationships, work together, solve problems, and regulate emotions will be integrated into the REACH/STEAM education program.
“Missouri nonprofits and other organizations play an important role in providing life-changing services to young people who need them most,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. “Whether assisting with shelter, nutrition, or life skills, our state’s nonprofits strengthen our communities every day. We’re proud to support their efforts through this program, which benefits countless lives across Missouri.”
YOP is administered by the Division of Business and Community Solutions. Projects are limited to $200,000 in tax credit. Eligible applicants include nonprofit organizations, education institutions, faith-based organizations, local governments, and businesses that meet program requirements.