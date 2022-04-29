JEFFERSON CITY - After more than 43 years, the Missouri Student Loan Program will no longer be the state's designated guaranty agency in the Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) program.
The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development announced on Friday the Missouri Student Loan Program will exit the FFEL program.
The department says the decision was made due to the ongoing pause on federal student loan payments and collections that began in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This decision was not made lightly,” Nora Maxwell, director of the Missouri Student Loan Program, said. "But after more than two years in a collections pause and the recent announcement of the Fresh Start program by the U.S. Department of Education, it is in the best interest of our program and our staff to exit the loan guaranty program."
The United States Department of Education (USDE) was notified earlier this month to ensure a smooth transition for partner lenders and servicers, as well as student borrowers according to a news release.
The USDE will now select a successor guaranty agency to accept transfer of Missouri’s portfolio of loans. Transitioning to a successor agency could take up to a year to complete, the department said in a news release.