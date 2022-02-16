Department of Justice sues Missouri over federal firearms laws

MISSOURI − The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit that aims to prevent Missouri from enforcing House Bill 85.

The state of Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney Generic Eric Schmitt are listed as defendants in the suit.

House Bill 85, otherwise known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, declares many federal gun regulations as "invalid" if they don't have an equivalent to Missouri law.

The bill was signed into law in last June and went into effect in August.

In August, the Justice Department said the bill endangers public safety.

The DOJ's complaint seeks declaratory and injunctive relief prohibiting enforcement of HB 85 and further clarifying that state and local officials may lawfully participate in joint federal task forces, assist in the investigation and enforcement of federal firearm crimes and fully share information with the federal government without fear of the bill's penalties.

It also alleges that the bill is invalid under the Supremacy Clause, is preempted by federal law and violates the doctrine of intergovernmental immunity.

“This act impedes criminal law enforcement operations in Missouri,” U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a news release. “The United States will work to ensure that our state and local law enforcement partners are not penalized for doing their jobs to keep our communities safe.”

The DOJ's complaint said the bill's restrictions have hindered cooperation with federal, state and local law enforcement efforts and the penalties associated with the bill have prompted agencies to withdraw support for federal law enforcement efforts.

Attorney General Schmitt offered this statement following the announcement of the lawsuit:

“After their disastrous arguments in the Missouri Supreme Court last week, the Biden Department of Justice has now filed yet another partisan lawsuit that seeks to attack Missourians’ Second Amendment rights. Unfortunately, the Biden DOJ has used this lawsuit as a pretext for them to pull the plug on our successful and innovative federal-state crime-fighting partnership, the Safer Streets Initiative. Since I launched the Safer Streets Initiative in 2019, we’ve filed over 650 charges against nearly 390 defendants with a conviction rate of roughly 98%. My Office has fought to continue the initiative, but this initiative has been suspended solely because of the Biden Administration’s actions. Time and again, the Biden Administration has put partisan politics ahead of public safety. Make no mistake, the law is on our side in this case, and I intend to beat the Biden Administration in court once again.”

Earlier this month, the Missouri Supreme Court heard arguments about the constitutionality of the law that would forbid local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws.