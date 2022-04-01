MISSOURI − Missouri's Department of Natural Resources has begun accepting entries for its annual photo contest.
The winning photos will be used on the DNR's social media accounts. The deadline to submit is Oct. 1 on DNR's website.
Photos can be of natural resources, state parks and historic sites, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscape, weather, wildlife and people enjoying the outdoors.
Entries can be submitted in the following categories:
- Natural resources: Photos of Missouri's air, landscapes or waterways
- Unique places: Photos taken within a state park or historic site
- People enjoying Missouri's outdoors
There will be a first, second, third and honorable mention winners for each category. Rules for the contest can be found here.
Last year's winners can be found here.