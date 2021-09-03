JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri Department of Resources (DNR) announced Friday that an exhibit detailing the history of the LGBTQ community in Missouri has been relocated for display at the Lohman Building, located adjacent to the Capitol.
The exhibit will be available for viewing beginning Saturday.
According to a press release by the DNR, the display was relocated after the department received complaints of its removal from the museum at the Missouri capitol, including from State Sen. Greg Razer (D-Kansas City), who is the only openly gay member of the Missouri Senate.
“In response to a number of concerns, we made the decision to move the exhibit while we clarified and reviewed our internal process to make sure we were complying with state law,” Mike Sutherland, deputy department director, said in a news release.
Razer wanted to know why the exhibit was removed, less than a week after it was put in the museum.
My statement on @mostateparks decision to put LGBT history exhibit back in the closet. #moleg pic.twitter.com/dxLstgyFFr— State Senator Greg Razer (@SenGregRazer) September 2, 2021
Republican State Rep. Brian Seitz, of Branson, said he complained to the museum about the and thinks his call was part of ending the exhibit. Seitz told KOMU 8 on Thursday he was concerned about the timing of the exhibit.
"What was the purpose of putting that display up at this time period when we'd be having school children soon visiting the Capitol. was that an age-appropriate display to be having at the Capitol at this time?" Seitz said.
The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association (MOCLA) then adopted a resolution on Friday, condemning the action. MOCLA said in a news release that it was considering litigation to see a court order restoring the exhibit.
The DNR says it is charged with maintaining the state museum in the Capitol, but state law requires the museum to coordinate with the Board of Public Buildings for the use of space in the Capitol. The board has delegated responsibility for that coordination to the Missouri State Capitol Commission.
"The Making History: Kansas City and The Rise of Gay Rights" exhibit is on loan to the Missouri State Museum from UMKC until the end of the year.
A news release says the exhibit was borrowed due to its connection to a notable date, the formation of the Phoenix Society of Individual Freedom, on the Missouri Bicentennial timeline.
The department is holding a public meeting on Sept. 16 for the Missouri State Museum and Jefferson Landing State Historic Site for the public to attend.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Riverside Collections Facility.