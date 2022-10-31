JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has named Carey Bridges as the department's state geologist, effective Nov. 15. She will also serve as director of the DNR's Missouri Geological Survey.
Bridges, a registered geologist, will bring more than 23 years of geoscience experience to the leadership position, according to a news release. Bridges previously served as deputy director for the DNR's Division of Environmental Quality since 2018.
“I’m honored to serve Missourians as the new state geologist,” Bridges said. “I look forward to leading the dedicated team members at the Missouri Geological Survey and helping Missouri communities thrive by providing the best scientific data to protect our natural resources and ensure the safety and economic wellbeing of Missouri citizens."
As the state’s experts in geology and geosciences, the Missouri Geological Survey oversees the state’s mineral production and develops maps, reports and data to help the state manage its natural resources, protect subsurface water and prepare for hazards and natural disasters, the release said.
Bridges takes the position after being vacated by former state geologist and Missouri Geological Survey Director Joe Gillman. Gillman recently retired after serving 14 years in the role. Jerry Prewett will remain as deputy division director.
The Missouri Geological Survey is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. For more information about the survey, visit the DNR's website.