JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold webinars on April 12 and April 19 for community leaders to give feedback on proposed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding programs.
The programs are for public water projects.
The webinars are designed to help communities understand grant opportunities and to more easily navigate the application process, the DNR said.
The first webinar on April 12 will run from 2-3 p.m., and the next one will be on the following Tuesday, April 19 from 10-11 a.m. Both will provide the same information.
The DNR will offer competitive water infrastructure grants for communities to complete drinking water, wastewater and stormwater projects, or to conduct lead service line inventories.
The grants will be made available through the Missouri’s ARPA program.
Attendees at the sessions may submit comments on the proposed programs, either in person during the webinars or in writing, until 5 p.m. April 26.
Both webinars will include an overview of the following topics:
- Anticipated grant program funding amounts
- Application process
- Project scoring criteria
- Application deadline and timeline for awards
- Grant caps
- Eligible applicants
- Eligible and ineligible project types
Attendees for the April 12 event can register with the provided link, and those wishing to go to the April 19 webinar can follow that link.
For more information about state ARPA funding, contact the department’s Financial Assistance Center at DNRARPA@dnr.mo.gov or 573-751-1192.