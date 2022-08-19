JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Social Services is warning residents about a new phishing scheme.
In a press release, DSS says the new scheme attempts to steal login credentials for their EBT card.
DSS says FIS Global, Missouri’s EBT card vendor, has also warned of emails being sent to users, impersonating FIS using Zix Secure Messaging and using free sites to mimic a FIS client login page to steal their login credentials.
“The Department of Social Services wants to make sure all EBT participants are cautious with their login information,” Robert Knodell, acting director, of DSS, said. “Even though we are not aware of any Missourians information being compromised, we want to ensure our citizens personal information and benefits are safe and secure.”
Per DSS, any emails received from fis.notifications@zixmessagecenter.com should be ignored and blocked.
If you suspect you have received a fraudulent text, call, or email, do not respond. Instead, report it immediately to the Welfare Investigations Unit online or by phone 877-770-8055.