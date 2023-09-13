COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Secondary and Elementary Education (DESE) introduced a second option Wednesday to those seeking measurement of high school equivalency skills.
The department will now offer the GED® test alongside the HiSET® test for any qualifying Missouri citizen. The GED® test will be computer-based, while the HiSET® will remain computer-based or physical for those who prefer one over the other.
Both exams will also produce an accredited Missouri High School Equivalency Certificate for those who pass.
Before Wednesday's announcement, the department had only offered the HiSET® test since January 2014.
The HiSET® exam was developed by the Educational Testing Service. It was made at the time due to concerns that a new version of the GED was more costly and no longer offered in a pencil and paper format, according to Kansas City television station KMBC.
The cost for the exams will vary in scope. The price for the computer-based GED® test ranges from $142 to $181.96, while the price for the computer-based HiSET® test ranges from $98.75 to $151.25.
The price for the physical version of HiSET® cost will increase in January 2024, to $120 to $172.50, according to DESE.
Missourians can find test requirements and a description of the differences between the two exams at hse.mo.gov. They can also find testing locations offered for the GED® test once more information is released.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that, on average, Missourians with a secondary credential earn $9,000 more annually than those without.
DESE will provide free virtual and face-to-face classroom instruction taught by certified educators to eligible Missourians interested in preparation for the exams.