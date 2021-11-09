JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) announced the launch of a new online teacher recruitment platform on Tuesday.
The platform - TeachMO.org - will be used to identify the next generation of teachers in the state.
DESE is partnering with TEACH, a national nonprofit organization, to create and operate the platform.
The platform is one of the many recruitment and retention initiatives that the state is investing in over the next three years.
TeachMO.org acts as the centralized hub for prospective teachers to explore the profession, access free, comprehensive resources, and receive support in applying to educator preparation programs, according to a press release.
“I hope Missouri families, educators, and K-12 stakeholders take note of this new TeachMO.org campaign and can see our agency’s commitment to addressing this serious issue for our state," Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said.
Spokesperson for CPS, Michelle Baumstark said in an email that they are excited about the possibilities the recruitment tool poses.
"In Columbia, we are not currently experiencing a classroom teacher shortage," Baumstark said in an email. "We are in a much better position in that area than other districts may be at this time. We are still in need of classroom aides, custodial staff members and additional nutrition services employees."
According to a press release, over the last decade, enrollment in Missouri teacher preparation programs has declined more than 25%.