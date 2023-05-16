JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri State Board of Education met Tuesday with the Department of Secondary and Elementary Education (DESE) to discuss a number of items on its agenda.
One of the most important concepts discussed was a status update on the development of K-12 learning standards for social and emotional learning (SEL).
Back in December 2022, the Board of Education advised DESE to create stand-alone K-12 learning standards involving SEL in Missouri.
At the meeting, the work group in charge of the development of SEL presented a draft of 15 standards it plans to implement in schools after its finalization.
The group is comprised of different individuals, including K-12 teachers, school counselors and mental health experts, who work together to create the standards from research.
The work group says the standards act as expectations for student behavior in schools.
"Student behavior is one of the big pieces that impacts a lot of other areas − the climate and culture, teacher retention and attracting teachers to the profession − all hinge on the climate and the behavior of students in our classrooms," Jennifer Foster, a member of the group, said.
Foster said the improvements in students' SEL will also help improve their academics as well.
"They gain the skills to be able to persist throughout and engage in difficult challenges," Foster said. "They are more willing to participate in things in the classroom, just because they feel comfortable. They feel confident in being in the classroom, whenever the climate is set to where the students are not afraid to make mistakes, and they're willing to try new things to be able to continue to grow as learners."
Mallory McGowin, DESE chief communications officer, said the development of SEL skills will give children a better outcome in the workforce after graduation.
"We're gaining knowledge that is going to allow these students to progress through their K-12 career with all the skills they need to be successful," McGowin said. "That's not just the concepts we learned about reading, math, science and social studies, but also how to get along with other people, how to navigate conflict, how to work with others who aren't like you."
McGowin said the plans for budgeting the standards are still unknown, but that there is potential for legislative action to help.
"A lot of times, there is not money available in the DESE budget to specifically support the implementation of a particular program," she said. "So you're having a lot of people coming together, really, without a clear indication of what kind of funding may support the work when it's all said and done."
The work group for the SEL development asked for an extension to finalize the 15 standards to refine on the indicators, resources and definitions of each standard.
The department group plans to present the finalized standards to the State Board of Education on Aug.15.