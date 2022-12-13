JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Board of Education will hold a public session on Tuesday.
Some of the items on the agenda include the consideration of personnel reports and investment transactions by the Central Bank for trust funds.
The three items up for discussion include:
- Data release of the National Assessment of Educational Progress
- Report on Missouri's literacy initiatives
- Update on the Missouri School Improvement Program
The Columbia Board of Education approved its five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP) on Monday.
Columbia's CSIP focuses on increasing attendance and teacher retention while decreasing out-of-school suspensions and addressing the district's most significant problems following COVID-19.
Some of the items for action at DESE's meeting are:
- Climate and culture of Missouri Public Schools
- School board member orientation training
- Transportation in vehicles that are not school buses
- Regulations implementing the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act
- Eligibility for child care subsidy
- Missouri career development plan
- Teacher excellency plan