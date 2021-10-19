JEFFERSON CITY - A "severe shortage" of substitute teachers across the state has prompted the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to ask for an emergency amendment in the training required to be a certified substitute teacher.
The amendment, which would take effect in early November, will allow individuals to complete a 20-hour DESE-approved online course to gain their substitute teacher certification.
Currently, individuals looking to get a substitute certificate must complete 60 hours or more of college-level credit from an accredited institution.
According to a press release, the severe shortage of substitute teachers has been made worse by COVID-19.
“The sooner this new path to certification can be made available to potential substitute teachers, the better,” Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven said.
According to a press release, the online training covers topics such as professionalism, honoring diversity, engaging students, foundational classroom management techniques, basic instructional strategies, supporting students with special needs and working with at-risk youth.
The amendment was originally set to take effect on Dec. 31, 2021, but the State Board of Education deemed it necessary for the amendment to be authorized before then due to the shortage.
DESE filed a similar proposed amendment to this rule in 2020. The State Board determined to withdraw that amendment to review the effectiveness of online training for substitute teaching.
Based on the early success of the program and positive feedback from school leaders and other stakeholders, the State Board voted to bring the current proposed amendment.