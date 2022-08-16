COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) presented the preliminary results of the 2021-22 Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) to the State Board of Education Tuesday.

The board also compared these results with data from previous years to gain insight on how well the Missouri education system has recovered after the challenges presented by virtual learning throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaun Bates, standards, curriculum and assessment coordinator for DESE, began the presentation with four points outlining how the pandemic has disrupted student learning in the four subjects outlined by the Missouri Assessment Program.

In general, mathematics experienced a greater loss of instructional time compared to English language arts (ELA).

Grade 5, the earliest grade reported, experienced the greatest loss of instructional time in both mathematics and ELA when compared to other grades.

The distanced/virtual education model experienced far less instructional time for all subjects when compared to a hybrid/onsite model.

This loss of instructional time was not experienced evenly among students; some were impacted more than others.

Bates then moved into initial observations from the 2021-22 testing results, which noted an increase in the number of students who tested from last year. According to the presentation, proficiency in both mathematics and science increased among all grades and courses, however proficiency in ELA and social studies has declined.

According to Lisa Sireno, assistant commissioner from the Office of Quality Schools at DESE, the test is intended to "understand how our students are doing academically."

"We want to gage learning and whether its finished or unfinished in our moving-out-of-the-pandemic era, that's a really important thing," Sireno said. "These tests help us create an overall picture of the health of our education system across the state."

This data represents the results of preliminary MAP testing. DESE will release data more specifically from district to district in December.