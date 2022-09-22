JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri General Assembly appropriated $955 million to help increase rates for health care providers. That money will go toward a wide range of care providers, including nursing facilities, behavioral health facilities and developmental disability care.
Gov. Mike Parson's plan ensures frontline workers are paid a minimum of $15 per hour. The owner of Day Solutions, a day program for adults with developmental disabilities based in Jefferson City, says they've been struggling with the state rates for years.
"We were working with a rate that paid our direct care staff at $8 an hour minimum wage, which isn't even what minimum wage is anymore," Danielle Schwartz said. "It's life changing, for our clients, for our staff."
Schwartz said the provider has previously had to cut costs elsewhere to pay their staff above minimum wage.
"It's made us hesitant in the past to expand," Schwartz said. "It's difficult to make sure that you can cover all of your bases with rent, and the vehicles that we need, and the materials, providing the medical care."
Last year's COVID-19 funding allowed Day Solutions to open another location in Fulton. However, the provider still has to share just one of their large vans between both their Jefferson City and Fulton locations. With this new funding, they plan to buy another so the locations no longer have to share.
These vans are used to take clients on day trips to places like St. Louis and Springfield. Schwartz said these trips are important to providing care and enrichment to all levels of ability.
"We work with all abilities, from total care all the way up to someone walking down the street and you wouldn't know that they had a disability," Schwartz said. "All of our clients have goals that are at their specific level, anywhere from picking up a coin and putting it into a container to working on division, fractions."
That funding has also helped Day Solutions hire more direct care staff. They have been able to lower their staff to client ratio to one to three, which Schwartz says allows for more individualized attention for clients.