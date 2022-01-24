JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is investigating four cases of Legionnaire's disease in Rolla. Health officials have traced the disease back to Phelps Hospital where the first case occurred in May 2021.
DHSS is warning the public of a potential health concern for individuals who may have been in contact with a waiter source within the hospital.
Legionnaire's disease is a type of pneumonia that is spread by breathing in small water droplets, rather than human to human contact.
“We are collaborating with our partners in health care to take all the precautions we can in order to prevent any additional infections and to ensure early detection of cases,” Dr. George Turabelidze, MD, DHSS state epidemiologist, said in a news release.
Phelps Health is also working with its water monitoring company for continued testing and information.
"At Phelps Health, the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff are our top priorities,” Phelps Health President and CEO Jason Shenefield said. “We will continue collaborating with our partners to help investigate these cases.”
Risk of Legionnaire's disease may be higher for those who are over 50 or are immunocompromised.